Svitolina Refused a Group Photo with Russian Tennis Players

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina refused to pose for a group photo with representatives of Russia and Belarus ahead of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals, which begin on November 8 in Indian Wells, USA. As a result, the organizers abandoned the traditional photo session featuring the eight best players of the season, the German publication Bild reports.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian does not want to take part in group photos with Russian Mirra Andreeva and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Svitolina has also consistently refused to shake hands with tennis players from the two countries as a sign of solidarity with her homeland.

Instead of the traditional group photo, the WTA published individual portraits of the participants. The organization officially explained the change as a new concept aimed at showcasing the individuality and personal style of each player. According to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, however, the decision is related to Svitolina's position, as she would not agree to pose together with Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Interestingly, the draw placed Svitolina, Andreeva and Sabalenka in the same group, along with Czech player Karolina Muchova. The Ukrainian will begin her campaign on November 9 against Andreeva, and another traditional handshake at the net is also not expected after that match.

The two tennis players also met at the Australian Open in January, when Svitolina defeated the Russian 6-2, 6-4 but did not shake hands with her after the match.

The WTA Finals will be held from November 8 to 15. The eight participants have been divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.