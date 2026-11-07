Polina Knoroz undergoes successful surgery and will miss the indoor season

Two-time Russian pole vault champion Polina Knoroz has undergone successful surgery for an inguinal hernia and will miss the indoor season. The 27-year-old athlete said she was feeling well and also posted a photo from her hospital room.

“The surgery was successful,” Knoroz wrote after the procedure. Earlier this week, she announced that she had been hospitalized because of a hernia that developed several weeks after a training camp in Sochi.

Recovery will take around two months

The athlete’s personal coach, Vladimir Shulgin, told TASS that around four weeks would be needed for healing, followed by another four weeks of rehabilitation. This means that Knoroz will not be ready for the start of the January competitions.

“She will miss the indoor season. There is no point in rushing things; we will prepare calmly for the summer,” Shulgin said.

According to the coach, the athlete’s condition after the surgery is good. Knoroz is the leader of Russian women’s pole vaulting and is regarded as one of the country’s leading athletes in the discipline.

Injury interrupts preparations for the indoor events

Even before the surgery, Knoroz had announced that she would not compete during the indoor season. She is a multiple-time winner of the Russian championships and held the world’s best mark of the season for part of 2026 before her performance was surpassed.

Her team’s plan is not to speed up her recovery for the sake of individual competitions. After completing rehabilitation, Knoroz will turn her focus to preparations for the outdoor calendar.

Sources: rbc.ru, tass.ru