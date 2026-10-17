Sensation in Shanghai: 20-year-old Rafael Hodar dethrones Medvedev and makes history

The new generation in world tennis has officially announced its next big name. In a match that will be remembered for a long time, 20-year-old Spanish phenomenon Rafael Hodar recorded the greatest victory of his career, overcoming world No. 6 Daniil Medvedev 6:3, 6:4 in the semifinals of the “Masters 1000” tournament in Shanghai.

With this triumph, the young Spaniard not only secured a place in his first major final, but also rewrote history, becoming the youngest finalist in the history of the prestigious Chinese tournament.

Before the start of the match, few gave Hodar serious chances against an experienced strategic player of Medvedev's rank. However, the Spaniard demonstrated enviable composure and extremely aggressive tennis, which completely took the former world ranking leader out of his comfort zone.

Rafael Hodar's victory is another clear signal of a generational change in men's tennis. Reaching the final in Shanghai at the age of just 20 is an achievement that even a number of big names from the past have failed to achieve at this particular tournament.

The grand final promises to be a real celebration for Spanish tennis, as Hodar will face his compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a direct dispute for the trophy. The all-Spanish duel guarantees the title for the Iberian Peninsula, and the main question is whether the experience of Davidovich Fokina or the drive of young sensation Hodar will prevail.