Levski's coach Julio Velasquez shared his opinion after the 2:0 victory over Spartak Pleven in a match from the 1/16 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria.

"A typical match for this stage of the tournament as a guest, we deserved the victory, we had to try a little harder to achieve success. In the first half, we didn't have a good enough rhythm in attack. Then we found spaces. Spartak Pleven was trying to make it difficult for us, and after the break we understood what we had to do. The most important thing in such matches is to score the first goal and that's what we did. The victory was the most important thing and we achieved it. In this match, Spartak Pleven had nothing to lose, and we could, and that's why the pressure was probably on us. The important thing is that we showed character," he said.

"I am very proud of all my players, because it is important to have a large squad, the schedule is very busy. Different players got a chance to play and I am happy with everyone. I decided to replace Nikola a little earlier, because he returned from an injury and needs more time to get into rhythm. Petko also debuted today and played his first match with us, I am very happy with absolutely all the players who participated in the match today. The most important thing for us is the team," added Levski's coach.

"We have a different match ahead of us with Viktoria Plzen, a different tournament. And it is very important, like all the tournaments we participate in. The important thing is to recover and prepare for the next great match that awaits us. The situations with Assen Mitkov and Buras are different. The former will be ready to play soon, while it is different with Akram. He has not played for a long time and we are trying to get him into a normal dynamic through training. There was an option for him to be with the team today, but we did not want to risk it. He needs to gain more training and dynamics," concluded Julio Velasquez.