Al Ittihad tests Real Madrid with €25m bid for Braim Diaz

Saudi giants Al Ittihad have made an official bid of €25m to Real Madrid for the transfer of Moroccan winger Braim Diaz. The information was revealed by football insider Ekrem Konur.
The Saudi Arabian club's interest is sparked by the limited playing time Diaz has received at the Santiago Bernabeu since the start of this season. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has only played 198 minutes in 5 games in all competitions.
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Diaz's attitude: Despite the tempting financial parameters from the Middle East, the Morocco international firmly prefers to stay in Madrid and continue his fight for a starting place.
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Contractual relations: The player's current contract with the "royal club" is valid until June 30, 2027.
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Upcoming decision: Real Madrid management is about to analyze the offer from Al Ittihad, assessing both the sporting-technical and financial aspects of a possible deal.