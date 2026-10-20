Al Ittihad tests Real Madrid with €25m bid for Braim Diaz

Saudi giants Al Ittihad have made an official bid of €25m to Real Madrid for the transfer of Moroccan winger Braim Diaz. The information was revealed by football insider Ekrem Konur.

The Saudi Arabian club's interest is sparked by the limited playing time Diaz has received at the Santiago Bernabeu since the start of this season. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has only played 198 minutes in 5 games in all competitions.