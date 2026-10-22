Kiril Milov: The goal is always gold, because if we settle for less, we will never get there

Kiril Milov, Semen Novikov, Edmond Nazaryan and three more CSKA athletes left for Astana, where the World Wrestling Championship is to be held. The Bulgarian nationals left for Kazakhstan a few days before the start of the championship, and this time they were given the opportunity to participate after the change of leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation. Their personal coach Soslan Furniev is also traveling with them.

Kiril Milov is optimistic about his performance, after his preparation has been at a high level. The wrestler revealed that he has held a number of training camps abroad, where he had the opportunity to face strong rivals.

„The preparation went very well. We have done a lot of camps abroad with very good rivals and I think we managed to reach a very high level. The goal is always gold, because if we settle for less, we will never get there“, Milov told BNT.

Semen Novikov also hopes to be in optimal shape for the upcoming fights. He emphasized that at this level it is necessary to be prepared for any situation, and calmness during preparation is essential.

“I am already at such a level that I have to endure everything and be ready for any situation that may arise. It is best when you are calm, you train without tension, you lose weight and no bad thoughts go through your head“, Novikov commented.

Especially the return of Edmond Nazaryan, who will once again have the opportunity to compete at a major international forum after more than two years of absence. Despite some difficulties in preparation, he and his team are looking forward to the world championship with confidence.

„We are ready in spirit for this competition. We had a few problems, but we are positive and are preparing with the hope of achieving good results“, shared Nazaryan.

In addition to the three national players, other CSKA representatives also left for Kazakhstan - Stefan Grigorov, Svetoslav Nikolov and Abu-Muslim Amaev.

The athletes' personal coach Soslan Furniev admitted that before the departure there was uncertainty about their participation in the championship. However, according to him, the concerns are now in the past and the team is focused on the upcoming tests on the mat.

„There was some tension about whether the boys would participate in the championship, but we continued to prepare all the time. The concerns about our club have passed and now everything is fine“, said Furniev.

The final fights of the world championship in Astana will be broadcast on BNT 3 from October 26 to November 1. Viewers will be able to follow the battles for the medals every day from 15:00.