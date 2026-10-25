Arteta threatens to install touchline sensors

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta received his second yellow card of the season in the 2-0 win over Everton. He was shown the warning by referee Tony Harrington in the second half of the match at the “Emirates“ for leaving the technical area.

Another yellow card could see the Spaniard suspended for one match. After the match, Arteta said the rule does not apply equally to all managers in the Premier League.

Arteta maintains an archive of footage

“I will install sensors! There are other managers who do the same. There is even one who holds the league record - 36 times in 10 minutes he left the technical area without receiving a yellow card“, said Arteta, quoted by DPA.

The Arsenal coach added that he collects video recordings of such situations. According to him, the archive can be used if he is asked to explain his behavior on the touchline.

“That's why I collect all these moments - I have a whole archive of footage, so if someone comes to me, I can say that someone else holds the record“, said Arteta.

The manager also commented on the character of the team after the success over Everton. He defined Arsenal's mentality as the sum of the attitudes of the individual players and pointed to Gabi as an example.

“We were all scared - not so much because of the way he went down, but because of the reaction of the players who were next to him. But he immediately said he wanted to continue and then scored a goal that helped us win the game“, said Arteta.

Sources: bta.bg, tntsports.co.uk