Gabriel celebrates memorable match in the best possible way

Gabriel Magalhaes celebrated his 200th Premier League appearance for Arsenal in the best possible way. The Brazilian defender scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Everton and helped the Londoners level on points with the leaders in the standings after eight games played.

The goal came in the second half after a cross from Ben White. Gabriel remained in the penalty area after a previous attack and headed the ball into the Everton goal.

It was the defender's first goal from a game situation in the Premier League. The goal is his 21st in the championship with the Arsenal team.

Gabriel overtakes a number of strikers

The Brazilian now has 14 headed goals in the Premier League. This puts him second in Arsenal's all-time list of headed goals in the English championship. Only former club striker Olivier Giroud is ahead of him.

„I feel very good. To play my 200th Premier League game in this shirt is a pleasure. The most important thing today was the three points. I will always be in the box, I want to score, but I want to be the best in defending the box“, Gabriel said.

„Today it worked and I am very happy to score my first goal of the season“, the defender added.

Two centre-backs score for Arsenal

Ezri Konsa also scored against Everton. It was the first time since February 2024 that two Arsenal centre-backs had scored in the same league match. Then Gabriel and William Saliba scored in the win over West Ham.

Gabriel revealed that he and Konsa discussed what happened in the dressing room after the final whistle.

„We work very hard every day. Today it turned out that both our centre-backs scored, so we are very happy. He is a great guy and shows his qualities at a high level“, said Gabriel.

The defender described his anniversary match as special and stressed that Arsenal are already thinking about the next matches.

„I am very proud of myself. All I do is get stronger and learn every day. We are working hard to be the best team, and we are ready for the remaining matches“, said Gabriel.

Sources: goal.com