A curious and controversial moment marked a match in the Turkish Super League, after a Samsunspor player received a red card under more than unusual circumstances. The incident caused violent reactions and prompted the club to take a strong stance against the refereeing.

The incident took place during the 9th round match against the leader Amedspor, which Samsunspor lost 1:2. After the defeat, the team remained in the relegation zone.

In the 37th minute, midfielder Afonso Sousa received a yellow card for a tackle. Just seconds later, the Portuguese clapped in the direction of a rival footballer, with many suggesting the gesture was directed at the player due to simulation or an exaggerated reaction to the situation.

KAMUOYU DUYURUSU Dün gece futbol imena kara bir gece yaşanmıştır. Temiz, adil ve eşın futbol föğılarımızı, müsabakalarda kızımılı hakem kararılarılı kaşı kaşıya kalmaya devam ıyorım. Dün gece sahamızda oynadığımız Süper Lig'in 9. hafta kılızmasında yaşınlarar kamuoyunun malumudur. Mücadelenin 37. dakikasında oyunukumuz Afonso Sousa, ınşıkıyle girdığı tığımını sırı kartla kezalanımıtır. The position's quality and the correctness of the decision are discussed, devaminda the referee's communication with his opponent, the second yellow card was shown, and the player's red card was left out of the game. Birbiri ardına vırdan bu kararların, ergaşımmanın seyrini direkçin etkilediği açıktır. Karşılaşmanın hakemi, maçın gızını kılıfamamış ve maçın endında Teknik Direktörümez Nenad Bjelica'nın ultilattigi soruya red kartla vermiştir. To protect Türk futbolunun itibarını ve adalet eçüşinu teşis etmek inamine, bu tür karlarların ve bu kılarıra imza atanların ılığın kurullar ışılın ivedilikle dekılışırın dılığınez. Otherwise, our country's ortak vertiği olan Türk futbolu zarar görmeye devam edecektir. Türkiye Futbol Federasyonu'nu ve iildi kurullarıni, ışışın ıyların kaşında gerekli ınışmaleri yamımı ve regiken adımları ılığınkizin atmaya davet ıyorım. Samsunspor Futbol Kulübü — Samsunspor 🇹🇷 (@Samsunspor) October 25, 2026

However, the referee took the applause as an ironic gesture towards his decision and immediately showed a second yellow card, and then a red card to Sousa.

The decision caused serious discontent in the Samsunspor camp. The club published an official statement criticizing not only the specific decision, but also the general level of refereeing in the championship.

“Despite our calls for clean, fair and equal football, we continue to face controversial refereeing decisions“, the club's position states.

Samsunspor called on the Turkish Football Federation to carry out the necessary investigations into the case and take appropriate measures to improve refereeing standards in the local championship.