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Absurdity in Turkey: Red card for clapping blows up Samsunspor

Absurdity in Turkey: Red card for clapping blows up Samsunspor

The incident caused violent reactions and prompted the club to take a strong stance against the refereeing

Oct 26, 2026 14:01 59

Absurdity in Turkey: Red card for clapping blows up Samsunspor - 1
Ivajlo Borisov Ivajlo Borisov Author at Fakti.bg

A curious and controversial moment marked a match in the Turkish Super League, after a Samsunspor player received a red card under more than unusual circumstances. The incident caused violent reactions and prompted the club to take a strong stance against the refereeing.

The incident took place during the 9th round match against the leader Amedspor, which Samsunspor lost 1:2. After the defeat, the team remained in the relegation zone.

In the 37th minute, midfielder Afonso Sousa received a yellow card for a tackle. Just seconds later, the Portuguese clapped in the direction of a rival footballer, with many suggesting the gesture was directed at the player due to simulation or an exaggerated reaction to the situation.

However, the referee took the applause as an ironic gesture towards his decision and immediately showed a second yellow card, and then a red card to Sousa.

The decision caused serious discontent in the Samsunspor camp. The club published an official statement criticizing not only the specific decision, but also the general level of refereeing in the championship.

“Despite our calls for clean, fair and equal football, we continue to face controversial refereeing decisions“, the club's position states.

Samsunspor called on the Turkish Football Federation to carry out the necessary investigations into the case and take appropriate measures to improve refereeing standards in the local championship.