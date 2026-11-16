18-year-old footballer dies after being hit in the head by a ball

18-year-old Abel Nunes has died after being hit hard in the head by a ball during a youth football match in Argentina. The incident occurred on November 12 during a match between FC Ezeiza and Deportivo Muñiz from the fifth division of the Argentine Football Association's youth tournament.

The match was played at the “La Sonia” sports complex in José C. Paz. After being struck by the ball, Nunes received first aid at the scene and was then transported to a medical center. The footballer underwent surgery, but his condition did not improve, and his death was confirmed on November 15.

Because of the incident, the match was abandoned, and the next meeting between the two clubs was canceled. Nunes was part of FC Ezeiza's youth team, while also playing futsal for Nueva Estrella's reserve team. Both clubs expressed their condolences to his family, teammates and friends and canceled planned sporting events.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, also announced the young footballer's death and wrote: “It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the death of Abel Nunes.” He expressed his condolences to the player's family and loved ones.

Nunes was a footballer from the 2008 age group. The case prompted a reaction in Argentine football after the tragic incident occurred during an official match on the youth calendar.