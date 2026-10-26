Former Liverpool defender names ideal manager for Man Utd

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Unai Emery should take over at Manchester United.

"When I think of Manchester United, that's the manager that comes to mind. I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But something worries me. Yes, his results in the Europa League are impressive, but a man who has achieved such success certainly wants to prove himself in the Champions League. He wants to win the Champions League. At Aston Villa, that won't happen to him," Carragher said.

"He's already had his not-so-successful experience at two clubs - Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. And it seems to me that he would certainly like to get the opportunity to prove his abilities at a giant club. "Sorry, Villa fans," said Carragher.