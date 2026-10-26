The Catalan media and in particular "Mundo Deportivo" reflect on Barcelona's disappointing loss to Real Madrid in the derby with 1:2. The publication emphasizes that the problems in the defense and the high forward defense of the "blaugranas" have again had a key negative impact.

"The first and most important lesson from this clash is clear: excessive euphoria and arrogance against class rivals are always punished.

To top it off, the defeat came after yet another situation in which the „blaugranas“ defense was broken through by a pass into free space. It was no secret to anyone before the derby - Hansi Flick's style of extremely forward defensive line leaves huge empty spaces behind the defenders. The problem is that this vulnerability has already become a sustainable trend that strong teams exploit mercilessly", writes "Mundo".

The publication adds: "More modest rivals do it too, but against them Barca's attacking power compensates for the mistakes. While against Rayo the Catalans conceded a similar early goal, but scored five, against Real Madrid they only scored one", describing in detail how Kylian Mbappe's decisive second goal came about.

"Arda Güler made a perfect vertical pass, Rodri dropped Camavinga between the defensive zone and Balde's area, who in turn tried to catch up with the opponent without the necessary aggression and confidence after a long absence. Kubarsi tried to cross at the last moment, but it was too late, and Camavinga overcame him with a light touch and returned the ball to Mbappe. The striker was left completely exposed after Cancelo once again lost concentration and forgot his man, while Kubarsi tried to save the situation.

This scene seemed like deja vu. Once again the ball overcomes Barcelona's press and leads to a fatal goal – just like in the Champions League knockout stages against Atletico last season. Then Kubarsi was sent off in the first leg while trying to stop a breakthrough by Giuliano Simeone, and in the second leg, Eric received a red card after a foul on the breaking away Serlot after a similar long pass.

"Relying entirely on high pressure against the opponent's defense and passers works flawlessly against midfield players. However, at the highest European level, when the opponent has players with an impeccable view of the game, these weaknesses are punished," writes "Mundo Deportivo".

"If Flick is categorical in his ideas and does not want to change his style, this is his choice. But when the big goal is the Champions League trophy, and the team concedes goals in 18 consecutive matches in the tournament, this is an extremely worrying symptom. "Real Madrid and Atletico are clubs from the European elite, despite the fact that the matches are on the home stage. Perhaps the time has come for some tactical adjustments, but a deep reflection on the balance in defense is now inevitable," the publication concludes its analysis.