Bad news for Barcelona! Xavi Espart out for almost two months after El Clasico

Barcelona will be without Xavi Espart for almost two months. The young versatile player of the Catalans suffered an injury during last night's derby, after a foul by Aurelien Choumany in the first half.

The incident occurred in the middle of the first half, and shortly after Espart was unable to continue his participation in the match and was replaced by Alejandro Balde.

Medical examinations have identified a syndesmosis injury in his right ankle. The player's recovery is expected to last nearly two months, which is a serious blow to the Barcelona squad.

The situation takes an ironic turn because of what happened just five days earlier. Then Xavi Espart was involved in an unintentional collision with Hvicha Kvaratskhelia from Paris Saint-Germain, after which the Georgian international suffered a serious injury.

Kvaratskhelia has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will reportedly miss the rest of the season. Thus, within just a few days, Espart found himself involved in two incidents with serious consequences for the players.