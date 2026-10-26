Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Slavia did not score a goal, the "Smurfs" finished with 10 men

Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Slavia ended in a 0:0 draw in a match from the 12th round of the Bulgarian First League. Both teams had their chances, but were unable to score, and the hosts finished the match with a man less.

In the 4th minute, Lokomotiv organized a dangerous counterattack. Todor Pavlov advanced on the left flank and combined with Parviz Umarbaev. The captain of the “black and whites“ made a double pass with Adrian Kova, after which Umarbaev had the opportunity to shoot with his left foot from a small angle. However, Ivan Andonov intervened successfully. The ball reached Julian Iliev, whose powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area went over the goal.

In the 13th minute, Slavia coach Ratko Dostanic had to make a forced substitution. Kristiyan Stoyanov left the field, and Georgi Shopov appeared in his place.

„The Whites“ responded in the 20th minute. Umaro Balde freed himself from two opposing players on the right flank and passed to Yoan Bornosuzov. The striker held the ball, waiting for Shopov to join in, who received it from the left in the penalty area, but his left-footed shot went wide.

Parviz Umarbaev tried to surprise Ivan Andonov with direct free kicks. In the 27th minute, his shot from a long distance went dangerously close over the crossbar. Ten minutes later, the Tajik player again sought the goal from a static position, this time from the right of the penalty area, but the ball flew over the goal.

After the break, Junior Burban took the ball from Diego Ferrareso in the 62nd minute, but his subsequent shot missed the target.

The situation for the hosts became more complicated in the 70th minute, when Ivaylo Ivanov received a second yellow card for a foul on Roberto Raichev and Lokomotiv Plovdiv was left with ten men.

Three minutes later, Emil Stoev shot from long range, but his attempt was inaccurate and did not trouble the hosts' goalkeeper Boyan Milosavlievich.

The score remained unchanged until the end and the two teams shared the points after a goalless draw.