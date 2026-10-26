Barcelona coach Pere Romeu was honored as the best women's coach of the year. The award was presented during the "Golden Ball" ceremony, which is taking place in London.

The specialist from the Catalan giants received the award in competition with four other nominees, including Jonathan Giraldes from Olympique Lyon, André from Manchester City, Nils Nielsen, coach of the Japanese national team, as well as Elena Sadik, who is associated with Celtic and BC Heken.

The award places Romeu among the leading names in the coaching profession in women's football.