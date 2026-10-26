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Barcelona was named the best women's club at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona was named the best women's club at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Catalan team triumphed in competition with European football giants Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais

Oct 26, 2026 23:56 97

Barcelona was named the best women's club at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Spanish giants Barcelona won the prestigious award for “Best Women's Club of the Year“ during the 70th Ballon d'Or gala evening, which is being held in London. The Catalan team triumphed in competition with European football giants Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais.

Barcelona's success at the ceremony was also confirmed in the individual categories. Women's goalkeeper Catalina Coll was named best female goalkeeper, giving the club the most awards of the evening.

The awards confirm Barcelona's dominant role in European women's football over the past year.