Belgian giants are tracking Levski midfielder

The Belgian Anderlecht is tracking Levski midfielder Serginho. The Portuguese's matches until the New Year will be monitored by the club's scouts, local media write. However, it is too early to comment on whether a transfer would take place in January, they add.

Currently, Serginho is a key player in Julio Velasquez's squad and it is unlikely that the Blues will agree to part with him. He was brought to “Guerena“ in the summer. 1 million euros were paid to Santa Clara for the midfielder's rights. He immediately established himself as a starter. The Portuguese is very efficient and clocks up serious mileage regardless of whether he acts as a playmaker or is moved further back in the midfield. He has a fine pass, and a strong and accurate shot. He has scored 4 goals since the beginning of the campaign.

In the winter, Levski's desire will be to seriously strengthen itself, and not to part with a key player for a good sum. The club is monitoring players for several positions. Priority is given to players for the top of the attack, right wings and central defenders. The market for a classy goalkeeper is also being looked at. At least two additions are expected to land at “Gerena“.