Niko Kovac: We turned the match into a real madness

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac did not hide his dissatisfaction with his team's performance despite the dramatic 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen in the German Cup. The specialist admitted that his team made too many mistakes and unnecessarily complicated the match.

“I have to be honest - after we were leading 2-0 at half-time, everything became too nervous. We should have decided the outcome of the match in the first half. After Chukwuemeka's goal, we just had to finish what we started. We couldn't do it and then the match turned into a real madness“, said Kovac, quoted by Borussia's official website.

The Croatian specialist paid special attention to the tactical problems in the game of the “yellow and black“, which allowed the opponent to erase their two-goal lead.

“I don't imagine football like this. We left too much free space. Werder's players passed through the center of our defense four or five times. From a tactical point of view, we didn't perform in the best way, but everything is good when it ends well!“, added the coach.