Fabrizio Romano on Harry Kane: I know what he did last summer

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have made attempts to attract Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who won the "Ballon d'Or" for 2026. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, both clubs contacted the England international's representatives last summer, but were rejected.

"It may surprise you, but I guarantee you that last summer, during the first part of pre-season, leading Spanish clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid contacted Kane. The answer was always the same: "Thank you, but we are focused on our contract with Bayern". "There were no negotiations because Kane decided to stay loyal to Bayern," Fabrizio Romano explained in a video on his YouTube channel.