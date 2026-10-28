Alexander Vezenkov and Olympiacos with sixth victory in the Euroleague

Olympiacos recorded its sixth victory since the beginning of the regular season in the Euroleague, after defeating Besiktas 81:73 in Istanbul. The eighth round match ended with partial scores of 25:23, 17:13, 19:22 and 20:15 in favor of the Greek team.

Alexander Vezenkov was the most productive in the match with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. The other Bulgarian in the Olympiacos team - Cody Miller-McIntyre, contributed with nine points, four rebounds and seven assists. Tyreke Jones added 15 points for the winners, while Jaylen Nowell was the top scorer for Besiktas with 15 points.

The Greek team controlled the score for most of the game, but the hosts managed to turn the tide early in the fourth quarter. Besiktas led 68:67, before Olympiacos went on an 11:0 run to secure a decisive lead in the closing minutes.

Olympiacos head coach Giorgos Bartsokas attributed the success to the defense and the organization of the offense. “It was a very difficult game, we are very happy”, he said after the game, emphasizing that the team managed to cope despite the absence of several key players.

After the victory, Olympiacos is in fourth place in the standings with six wins and two losses. Besiktas are in 14th place with three wins and five losses. The Greek team's next match in the tournament is at home to Milan on October 30.