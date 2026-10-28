Bologna shocks Milan in the middle of the San Siro!

Bologna achieved an impressive 4:2 victory at Milan in a match from the ninth round of the Italian Serie A. The guests were behind in the score at half-time, but after a strong second half they achieved a complete turnaround, and Samuel Mbangula became the big hero with three goals.

The match started perfectly for Bologna, who took the lead in the eighth minute. Samuel Mbangula took advantage of a pass from Nadir Dzortea and sent the ball into the home team's net.

Milan's reaction was not long in coming. In the 14th minute, Alfajo Cisse restored parity after taking advantage of a serious mistake in the visitors' defense. The striker continued his strong performance and in the 27th minute he scored again, this time after an assist from Fikayo Tomori. Thus, the “rossoneri“ turned the score to 2:1 and went into the break with a lead.

After the restart, however, Bologna showed a completely different face and managed to turn the tide of the match within just a few minutes.

In the 60th minute, Davide Barthezaghi inadvertently sent the ball into his own goal while trying to intercept a cross, making the score 2:2.

Just two minutes later, Mbangula was again at the center of events. The Belgian received a pass from Juan Miranda and scored his second goal of the match, returning the visitors' lead to 3:2.

Milan tried to react, but Bologna remained dangerous in attack and put an end to the dispute in the 86th minute. Mbangula completed his hat-trick after an assist from Jens Odgaard, finishing the attack with a shot into the empty net for the final 4:2.

In the closing minutes, the hosts looked for an opportunity to reduce their deficit. Francesco Camarda attempted a shot on goal against Bologna, but the visitors' goalkeeper successfully intervened and preserved his team's lead.

With this success, Bologna left with valuable three points from their visit to Milan. After the ninth round, the team occupies 11th place with an asset of 11 points, while Milan remains fifth with 18 points.