Djokovic showed his champion character again! Nole turned around Umber after losing the first set

Novak Djokovic continues to prove that even at 39 years old, he remains one of the most dangerous tennis players in the world. The Serb achieved a turnaround against Frenchman Hugo Umber and won his match from the ATP 500 tournament in Basel, Switzerland with 4:6, 6:3, 6:4.

Umber started the match aggressively and took advantage of the more cautious start of his famous opponent. The Frenchman managed to make an early breakthrough, which turned out to be enough to close the first set with 6:4.

Djokovic, however, quickly found his rhythm and changed the course of the match. The Serb played more confidently, improved his performance and took a 3:0 lead in the second set. He maintained control over the events on the court and tied the sets after 6:3.

The decisive third set offered a new battle between the two tennis players. Umber had the opportunity to further complicate the Serb, but failed to take advantage of the break point that opened up before him at the beginning of the set. Djokovic, in turn, struck his decisive blow at 4:2 when he realized a break, and subsequently closed the match with 6:4.

The success in Basel is yet another proof of Djokovic's ability to find a way out even in difficult situations. This year, the Serbian legend has already demonstrated similar character in other major matches.

Earlier in the season, he achieved a turnaround against Alexander Zverev at the Beijing tournament after losing the first set, and subsequently reached the title of the competition.

Djokovic also showed resilience at the Australian Open, where he overcame Yannick Sinner, despite losing the first set 3:6.

The Serb's successive turnarounds remind us why he continues to be one of the biggest names in tennis. Experience, mental toughness and his ability to raise his level in decisive moments remain among his strongest weapons.