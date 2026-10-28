BFU fines Spartak Varna with 3335 euros, CSKA must pay 1705

The Disciplinary Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union imposed a total of 1705 euros in fines on CSKA after the 12th round of the First League. The club was sanctioned for the unregulated use of flares and smoke bombs, igniting bombs and offensive and obscene chants.

The highest sanction for the capital club is 1030 euros for chants. For bombs the fine is 520 euros, and for flares and smoke bombs - 155 euros.

Spartak Varna was fined a total of 3335 euros. The club must pay 2,560 euros for igniting more than five bombs and another 775 euros for offensive and obscene chants.

Cherno More received three sanctions totaling 1,195 euros. The Varna club was fined 155 euros for the unregulated use of smoke bombs, 520 euros for smoke bombs that led to the suspension of the game, and another 520 euros for throwing smoke on the field. The decision states:

„For the use of smoke bombs that led to the suspension of the game, the DC punishes PFC „Cherno More“ city of Varna with a property penalty of 520 euros.“

Botev Plovdiv and Ludogorets were each fined 1030 euros for offensive and obscene chants. Dunav Ruse received two fines – 155 euros for smoke and 775 euros for chants. Lokomotiv Plovdiv was punished with 775 euros.

Ivaylo Ivaylov Ivanov from Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Emil Svetoslavov Stoev from Slavia, Idris Bunaas from Cherno More and Pedro Tavares Ferreira from Septemvri have been suspended for one match each. Galin Stefanov Ivanov from Septemvri has been suspended for three matches.

The fines for the players are 160, 150, 180, 150 and 160 euros respectively. A total of 33 players have received warnings. The penalties imposed on the report are final and cannot be appealed.