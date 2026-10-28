Espanyol officially appoints Eder Sarabia as head coach until the summer of 2028

Espanyol officially announced that Eder Sarabia is the new coach of the Catalan club's representative team. The specialist has signed a contract that will keep him in the position until June 30, 2028.

Born on September 27, 1980 in Bilbao, the coach began his professional career at the Danok Bat school, and later gained experience at the Villarreal academy.

Sarabia gradually established himself in professional football as part of Quique Setien's coaching team. The two worked together at Las Palmas, Real Betis and Barcelona before Sarabia took on independent roles at FC Andorra and Elche.

The new head coach will not arrive at the Catalan club alone. His staff will include John Lopez, John Moreno, Aitor Unzue and Alvaro Gonzalez. Among those returning to Espanyol is a former player for the Cantabrian team, who made 82 appearances for the Catalans.