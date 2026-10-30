Everton with a decisive victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup

Everton achieved a convincing 3-1 victory over Newcastle at home in a match from the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup and secured a place among the best eight teams in the tournament.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 34th minute when James Garner received the ball in the penalty area and with a precise shot into the bottom right corner gave his team the lead.

Shortly before the break, Everton struck a second shot. In the 45th minute, Hayden Hackney scored with a precise shot and doubled the hosts' lead, who went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

In the second half, Newcastle looked for a way to get back into the game, but instead conceded a third goal.

In the 69th minute, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall found Tierno Barry, who took advantage of the pass and with a precise shot into the top right corner made the score classic - 3:0.

The guests still managed to get a goal of honor in the closing minutes. In the 88th minute, Dan Byrne rose above the defense after a cross and headed the ball into the right corner, leaving no chance for the goalkeeper.

However, the goal did not change the final outcome of the match and Everton deservedly advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Newcastle ended their participation in the competition.