A historic moment for Bulgaria: Nikola Tsolov makes his Formula 1 debut

Bulgarian talent Nikola Tsolov is ready for his long-awaited Formula 1 debut, which will take place tonight during the first free practice before the Mexican Grand Prix.

The session is scheduled for 20:30 our time, and will be broadcast live on DIEMA SPORT 3. Don't miss the studio program beforehand.

Tsolov will sit behind the wheel of a Racing Bulls team car on the iconic "Hermanos Rodriguez" track in Mexico City.

The training session will last 60 minutes.

The Bulgarian will sit in the car of his big competitor for a place in Formula 1 for next season - New Zealander Liam Lawson for this particular training session, with Lawson returning to the car for qualifying and the race.

It is important to note that Tsolov's participation is in an official training session and does not include qualifying or Sunday's Grand Prix, but it nevertheless represents a significant step in his career.

The chance to debut in Formula 1 is not accidental for Tsolov. His impressive performances in Formula 2, where he fought for the title until the very end, established him as one of the most promising young talents.

In addition, he has already conducted a successful test with a Racing Bulls car at “Imola“ at the end of August, leaving an excellent impression.

For Nikola Tsolov, this is another important step towards fulfilling his big dream - to become a full-time Formula 1 driver.

“I want to thank Racing Bulls for the opportunity I was given in Mexico. After the test I did with the “Imola“ team in August, I am excited to be able to take the next step, build on the experience I have gained and learn more about the car and the current technical regulations. I will focus on getting the most out of the training session, working closely with the team and providing useful feedback,” Tsolov said.