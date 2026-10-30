Man United target Premier League striker

Manchester United are interested in Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and are exploring the possibility of signing him in January 2027, according to The Athletic.

The club are looking to strengthen their attack, partly due to the injury of Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to be out until the end of 2026.

The likelihood of a transfer for Calvert-Lewin is considered low. Leeds have no plans to part ways with the striker and hope to offer him a new contract. His current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

Calvert-Lewin, 29, joined Leeds from Everton in 2025 on a free transfer. He has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals.