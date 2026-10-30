Alexander Zverev beats Dutchman in Austria

Alexander Zverev has qualified for the quarterfinals of the hard-court tennis tournament in Vienna after defeating Dutchman Talon Griekspoor 6:4, 7:5. The success is of particular importance for the German, who guarantees himself a climb to the top of the world rankings.

The No. 1 seed Zverev needed 1 hour and 36 minutes to overcome the resistance of Griekspoor, ranked 50th in the world.

The German demonstrated solid play in key moments and closed the match in two sets, continuing his successful performance in the Austrian capital.

This was the 14th clash between the two at the professional level and the third this year. Zverev solidified his dominance over the Dutchman by recording his 11th victory in their rivalry.

In the quarterfinals, the German tennis player will face Briton Arthur Ferry.

The two have only met once before, which took place at “Wimbledon“ earlier this year. Then Zverev prevailed convincingly in three sets.

In addition to his ranking among the top eight in Vienna, Zverev has another reason for satisfaction. With the victory over Griekspoor, he guarantees that he will top the world rankings when they are next updated on November 2.

Thus, the German will become the 30th tennis player in history to reach the top spot in the rankings, as well as the first representative of Germany since the legendary Boris Becker to stand at the top of world tennis.