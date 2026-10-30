Deschamps favourite to become Juventus' new coach

The former coach of the French national team Didier Deschamps is the main favourite to become Juventus' new coach after parting ways with Luciano Spalletti. This is claimed by the Italian newspapers "La Repubblica" and "La Stampa".

Deschamps is free from the summer after 14 years in charge of the "Roosters". Under his leadership, France became world champions in 2018 in Russia, world runners-up four years later in Qatar, and this summer lost the semi-final to Spain and then the third-place play-off against France.

Deschamps had already coached Juventus in 2006-2007, when he helped the team return to Serie A after being sent to the second division due to the "Calciopoli" scandal.

The Frenchman was also a Juve player from 1994-1999, winning the league title three times, the Champions League once, the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

As coach of Monaco, he played in the Champions League final, lost to Porto in 2004.

Juventus is in a delicate position, sitting in eighth place in the Serie A standings. And after the loss to Genoa over the weekend (0:2), in the next round they are away to Napoli, which could decide Spalletti's fate.