Ludogorets goalkeeper reveals why he would rob a bank with Jurgen Klopp

Ludogorets goalkeeper Hendrik Bonnmann made extremely interesting revelations about his career in a special interview with the German publication SPORT1. The goalkeeper shared details about his unusual football path, which goes through disappointments in his childhood, working with some of the greatest coaches in the world and reaching regular participation in European club tournaments with the Razgrad team. The German footballer openly comments on the situation surrounding his failed transfer to Bayern Munich.

The dream of moving to the Bavarians was very close to coming true in the summer of 2025, but in the end, the deal fell through at the last minute. The guard confirms that the interest from the German giants was “very specific”, adding: “Everything between us has already been clarified“.

Up to this point in his career, the 32-year-old has been through a series of trials. It all started at the Schalke 04 academy, where he was considered unpromising due to his physical data. “I was at the Schalke academy for five years. Of course, the conditions there were the best. When the under-17 team had two sets, there were better goalkeepers, and at that time I was too short - 1.71 meters. That's when they screened me out. At 15, you think: “Okay, from now on I'll only play football with friends”. But the opportunity at Rot-Weiss Essen quickly arose. Today I am 1.94 meters tall.“, the goalkeeper recalls.

The next big stage of his development took place at Borussia Dortmund, where he had the privilege of training under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. For the former, Bonnmann has extremely warm feelings. “Jürgen Klopp was exactly what you imagine him to be. A father figure, always ready to talk and with an incredible sense of people and situations. He really manages to make you go through fire for him. Especially as a young player, I would do anything for him. If he had said: “Now we are going to rob a bank“, I would have done it with him. That is his character. Of course, we should not forget that he is also tactically exceptional.“, the goalkeeper states.

Regarding Tuchel, the impressions are completely opposite, but equally valuable for his development. “I don't think the two of them could be more different. Tuchel is an absolute tactical specialist, a fanatic about details. Every pass has to be precise, in training the ball has to be given to the right foot. He is literally obsessed with perfectionism. Maybe sometimes he is annoying with that and when you listen to him six times a week it can get to the point. But every player I have spoken to later has admitted: “This man really made me a better footballer.“, explains the German.

Before arriving in Bulgaria, his career passed through Munich 1860. “I am a football traditionalist. I liked the idea of helping this big, traditional club return to the top. Maybe then the fan spoke more in me than the footballer. In terms of sport, it wasn't my best decision, but it was the right step because I learned a lot and met friends for life.“, the footballer reports.

His transfer to Ludogorets in 2024 was dictated by several main factors. “First, the prospect of playing in a European tournament. Usually it's the Europa League, but the club has also played in the Champions League. Second, the chance to play for a champion and become one myself. Playing on the European stage is the greatest thing. The second aspect was purely financial. For me, it was a utopian proposition. When the opportunity to play for a series champion and show yourself on the international stage is combined with such a salary, for my standards it's like a six in the lottery.“, the player admits sincerely.

In Razgrad he quickly won a golden double, but noted the lack of euphoria after the successes, “because this is taken for granted“. “You can compare it a little with Bayern Munich, but here it is even more obvious. There is more anger when you don't win. In Germany they understand that it is human to lose a match. In Bulgaria this understanding is not so great.“, he adds.

His impressions of the native football landscape are also quite contrasting compared to European evenings. “The difference is so big that I can hardly describe it. In the Europa League you play in wonderful stadiums, for example in Anderlecht or against Lazio in Rome. In Bulgaria, most stadiums are really old. Some haven't been renovated for 60 years. Sometimes there are only 200 spectators on away games. The pitches are also sometimes disastrous.“, shares the guard.

Outside of football, his daily life is extremely calm. “Our team is very international, with about 17 nationalities. I have good friends in the team. Razgrad is a very small town and doesn't have much to offer. Everyday life consists mainly of training, lots of matches and travelling. We usually have over 60 matches a year.“, says Bonman.

Returning to the topic of the failed transfer to Bayern, he once again confirms that the interest was "very specific". Regarding the collapse of the deal, the goalkeeper is laconic: "In the end, I wasn't needed. Sven Ulreich moved on and renewed his contract. And in fact, everything between us had already been specified." He does not hide that this was a huge recognition of his qualities. “When the rumor appeared in the media, I realized what an effect it has and how many messages you suddenly receive. Then you understand that Bayern is not an ordinary club, but one of the five biggest in the world. To train every day with stars like Harry Kane or Manuel Neuer would be a career highlight for any footballer.“, the German analyzes. Still, he looks at things philosophically. “I wrote off this opportunity. I always say: a chance comes once in a lifetime. Maybe something else will come. Everything in life has a meaning.“, summarizes Bonmann.

At the moment, the goalkeeper is focused entirely on his performances with the team of the national champion, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2027 and plans to fulfill it. “I had and am having a very good time here and I feel that in terms of sport I already have a different status.“, he concludes. Although he feels great on Bulgarian soil, the player admits that his cherished dream continues to be to record “a single match in the Bundesliga“.