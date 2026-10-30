Cristiano Ronaldo approaches 1000 goals after hat-trick for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rewrite the history of world football. The Portuguese superstar scored a hat-trick in Al Nassr's 5-3 win over Al Khoud in a match from the 12th round of the Saudi Professional League and now has an impressive 985 goals in his professional career.

His compatriot Joao Felix also played a key role in the success, recording four assists.

Ronaldo could have opened his account in the tenth minute, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Six minutes later, Al Khoud surprisingly took the lead through French striker Julien Dominguez.

However, Al Nassr reacted quickly and achieved a complete turnaround before the break. In the 24th minute, Angelo restored the tie after a pass from Joao Felix, and in the 38th, Sadio Mane again took advantage of the Portuguese's assist to make the score 2:1.

The guests did not give up and in the added time of the first half, Loic Esomba equalized for 2:2 after a pass from Dominguez.

After the break, however, Cristiano Ronaldo came on stage.

In the 66th minute, the Portuguese scored after an assist from Joao Felix, scoring his 983rd goal in professional football and restoring Al Nassr's lead.

Just six minutes later, the two repeated the combination. Felix again found Ronaldo, who converted for 4:2 and increased his personal score to 984 goals.

In the 81st minute, the five-time winner of the “Golden Ball“ scored his hat-trick. This time, Sadio Mane was at the heart of the attack, and Ronaldo scored goal #985 of his career.

In added time, Julien Dominguez converted a penalty for Al Khoud and made the final 5:3.

For Al Nassr, this was the ninth victory out of 11 matches played this season and the fourth consecutive success in the championship. The team is in second place in the standings, tied on points with leaders Al Qadisiyyah, who have a game in hand.

Al Kholoud remain in tenth place after suffering their fifth consecutive defeat in the championship.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal mark. After another hat-trick, the Portuguese legend is now just 15 goals away from the remarkable achievement.