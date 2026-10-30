Inter are exploring the possibility of signing Federico Chiesa from Liverpool in January

Inter are showing serious interest in Federico Chiesa and are considering the possibility of signing him from Liverpool during the winter transfer window. The Italian failed to establish himself at “Anfield“, and frequent injuries have significantly limited his playing time and kept him away from leading positions in both club and national football.

According to information from “Tuttomercatoweb”, the Milan club is considering several options to strengthen the right flank. The use of Andy Diouf in this position seems to be more of a temporary solution, while Luis Enrique's future at Inter remains unclear. If the Brazilian leaves in January, the management will have to find a suitable replacement.

It is in this situation that Chiesa's name has appeared in the plans of the “Nerazzurri“. According to the Italian publication, Inter have already made an initial inquiry for the player, with the loan option being seen as the most suitable at this stage.