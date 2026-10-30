Liverpool and Real Madrid preparing a large-scale exchange?

Liverpool could take advantage of the situation in Real Madrid and make a serious transfer deal with the Spanish giants, which could possibly include a player swap. Such a scenario is being increasingly discussed in English sports publications amid the expected changes in the composition of both clubs.

The Merseyside midfield looks set to face another restructuring next year. Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszla have already tied their futures to the club through long-term contracts, but the situation surrounding Alexis McAllister remains more unclear. According to Sky Sports, the Argentine international has not yet signed a new long-term contract, which has sparked speculation that he could leave.

Real Madrid are interested in the midfielder, and the Spanish club is expected to consider making an offer. However, bringing in a new player could mean that a spot in the already quality-filled midfield of the “Kings“ could be left vacant.

This is where an opportunity could arise for Liverpool. One of the players that could come into the English club's sights is Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman was linked with a move away from the “Santiago Bernabeu“ in the summer, and despite his undeniable qualities, he does not always get the expected playing time. Serious competition in midfield, including the presence of Aurélien Choumané, complicates his situation.

Meanwhile, speculation continues about the possible return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool. According to information that has emerged in recent days, the defender may surprisingly return to “Anfield“ during the winter transfer window.

For now, a possible exchange between Liverpool and Real Madrid remains at the level of speculation, but the situation surrounding McAllister and Camavinga could open up interesting opportunities for the two European giants.