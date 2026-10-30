Sofia will apply to host a round of the Nations League in 2028

The Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation approved Sofia as a city with which the BFV will apply to host a round of the Nations League for men in 2028. The matches are planned to be held in the period 20-24 May at “Arena Sofia“.

The decision is related to the strategic importance of 2028 for the Bulgarian national team in its quest to win a quota for the Olympic Games. The Nations League is among the tournaments with the greatest weight in the formation of the world ranking, which is of significant importance for the Olympic ranking. Therefore, hosting a round of the competition in Bulgaria would give the national team the opportunity to play in front of a home audience during a key period for the Olympic qualification.

The Governing Board also designated Burgas as the host of a round of the Men's Nations League in 2027. Bulgaria will host the matches of the second week of the tournament, with the planned period being June 18-27. For the competition, it is planned to increase the capacity of the “Arena Burgas“ from 6,300 to 7,300 seats.

The Bulgarian Volleyball Federation continues its policy of supporting clubs in the part of covering referee fees.

During the discussions, the Referee Commission emphasized the good interaction with the President of the Federation Lyubomir Ganev and the members of the Governing Board, as well as the created conditions for independent and constructive work. The representatives of the commission emphasized the importance of this working environment for the consistent implementation of the set goals and for the development of refereeing activities in Bulgarian volleyball.