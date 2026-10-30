Bears took over the stands and interrupted a college football game in the USA

An unusual and extremely curious incident briefly interrupted the football match between the women's college teams of Winthrop and Asheville in the USA. The match in the first half was temporarily stopped after several bears unexpectedly appeared around the field, writes gong.bg.

One of the wild animals chose an ideal observation point for the match right above one of the doors, another stood in close proximity to the fence, and the rest of the "group" was spotted next to them. According to some of those present, it was a mother with two cubs, while according to other eyewitnesses, their total number around reached five.

„Bear delay“ became a hit on social networks

The official caption on the TV screen „bear delay“ (delay due to bear) quickly went around social networks and cheered viewers in front of the screens. Since the words bear and beer differ by only one letter, fans in the stands and in front of the TVs immediately joked that this was the perfectly logical “beer delay“ for a sports match.

Fortunately, the curious pause did not last long, and after the game resumed, the Asheville team came to the final victory with 2:1.

Winthrop at UNC Asheville Women's Soccer had a BEAR DELAY tonight. There were five black bears that showed up to the match late in the first half (college soccer clock counts down).

You can see all five bears in the second pic. Two are behind the bleachers.



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October 29, 2026 at 3:56 AM @pipedreams.blog)

— TK from the Paper (