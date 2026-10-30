“With a pain in my heart, after failing to achieve the goal we had set for ourselves, I end my period at the helm of the team.“

With these words, Gennaro Gattuso announced his separation from the Italian national team after yet another failure in the "azure" attempt to qualify for the World Cup. Italy missed the World Cup for the third time in a row, and the specialist's stay at the helm of the team left a bitter taste. Few expected that he would soon be at the center of one of the most interesting campaigns in Serie A.

The initial signals in Lazio were also not encouraging. The Coppa Italia exit against Mantova has raised doubts about the work of Gattuso, who has previously had controversial spells at clubs in Greece, Spain, France and Croatia. He also inherited a squad with limited capabilities and a club that seemed far from its ambitions.

Today, however, the picture is different. Lazio have become one of the most difficult teams to overcome in the championship and could even be the sole leader if Piotr Zielinski had not brought Inter victory in the last seconds of the match against Fiorentina. However, the Romans remain equal on points with the leader and have the best defense in Serie A, despite parting ways with Mario Gila.

Nuno Tavares, Kenneth Taylor and Josip Šutalo have made a serious contribution to the rise. The three have become important figures in the squad, which now plays with more confidence and aggression. Tavares' development is particularly impressive. The Portuguese struggled during his time at Arsenal, but his quality was never in doubt. The main question was whether he would be able to find consistency in his performances. At Lazio, he seems to be getting closer to that step.

Central defender Šutalo has also found the right environment to unleash his potential. After his period at Ajax, the Croatian defender arrived in Rome and formed an excellent partnership with Oliver Provstgor. The two are among the main reasons why Lazio boasts the most solid defense in the championship.

However, the change is not limited to individual performances. Gattuso has managed to impose a collective style based on high intensity, courage and aggressive football. Last season, Lazio often looked too passive, while now the team seeks the initiative and is not afraid to enter direct clashes with its rivals. So far, this approach has paid off, at least in the league.

However, challenges remain. The winter transfer window could once again put the club in a difficult situation, and relations between the fans and president Claudio Lotito remain very tense. Protests against the management are creating tension around the team just as it is showing some of its best results in recent seasons.

Gattuso himself also does not allow his players to get carried away by momentary successes. Before the match with Parma, he admitted that he has one flaw: “I don't celebrate much when things are going well. I was like that as a player. I always think about what is ahead.“

This caution is indicative of the coach's character. Gattuso even stated that Lazio has no reason to be so high in the standings and that the main goal remains to maintain its place in the elite. However, the fans now have reason to look more boldly to the future. A return to the Champions League no longer seems like an unattainable dream, and if the current level is maintained, the Romans can hope for something more.