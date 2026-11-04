Former Arsenal and Napoli goalkeeper ends his professional career

David Ospina has announced the end of his professional career at the age of 38. The Colombian goalkeeper announced his decision on social media after a recurrence of an elbow injury prevented him from making an appearance for his last club, Atlante.

“Football, thank you! I’m not giving up... I’m grateful! It was a wonderful journey! I will go wherever my smile takes me!”, Ospina wrote. The goalkeeper began his professional career at Atlético Nacional, before playing for Nice in France, Arsenal in England, Napoli in Italy and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

With Arsenal, Ospina won two FA Cups and three FA Community Shields. During his time at Napoli, he also won the Coppa Italia. Ospina made 131 appearances for the Colombia national team. With the team, he reached second place at the 2024 Copa América, while finishing third in the tournament in 2016 and 2021.

His latest attempt to continue his career was with Atlante. The Colombian signed with the Mexican club in the summer but was unable to make his debut due to a recurrence of his elbow injury.