Rafael Nadal Joins Real Madrid’s Board of Directors

Real Madrid is proposing Rafael Nadal as a member of its Board of Directors. The candidacy of the Spanish tennis legend will be submitted for ratification at the extraordinary general meeting of the representative members, scheduled for November 21. The decision was taken unanimously by the club’s current management and is in accordance with Article 46 of Real Madrid’s statutes.

Nadal has already accepted the invitation. “I would like to thank President Florentino Pérez and the Board of Directors for inviting me to become part of Real Madrid’s management. I accept this proposal with enormous enthusiasm, with the desire to learn a great deal and contribute in any way I can,” he said. Rafael Nadal is an honorary member of Real Madrid and holds membership number 67 778. The club highlights his sporting achievements, including 92 singles titles, 22 Grand Slam trophies, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup titles with Spain.

By joining the club’s management, Nadal will take on an institutional role at a club to which he has shown a strong attachment for years. The proposal comes at a time when Real Madrid has already determined the composition of its management, headed by Florentino Pérez, whose term runs until 2030. Nadal’s candidacy will likely fuel discussions about his possible future as president of Real Madrid. Such a possibility has been discussed for years because of his closeness to the club and his publicly expressed support for it.

In an interview with Juanma Castaño for Movistar Plus in September 2023, Nadal said that he liked the idea, but that it was not a goal he was actively pursuing. He pointed out that he would first have to assess whether he could take on the responsibility.