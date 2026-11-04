Neftochimic beat Maritsa (Plovdiv) 3-0 in a postponed match from the 11th round of the Southeast Third League. The Burgas side settled the game with two goals in the second half and moved up to fourth place in the standings.

The hosts started more actively, and the first serious opportunity fell to Stilyan Krastev in the 11th minute. His shot was weak, however, and the Maritsa goalkeeper saved it. Four minutes later, Neftochimic took the lead. Ventsislav Slavov found Hristo Georgiev, who sent the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

Georgiev could have extended the hosts' lead at the end of the first half. Between the 28th and 32nd minutes, the striker had four scoring opportunities, but two of his shots went over the bar, while the other two were saved.

In the 45th minute, Slavov took a dangerous free kick, but the Maritsa goalkeeper tipped the ball over for a corner. At the beginning of the second half, the visitors played more boldly and Neftochimic goalkeeper Velichkov had to intervene twice. The hosts then struck for a second time.

Todor Petrov met a corner and made it 2-0. In the 62nd minute, Hristo Georgiev took advantage of a scramble in Maritsa's penalty area and scored his second goal of the match. After the victory, Neftochimic have 26 points and occupy fourth place. Maritsa (Plovdiv) remain 13th with 11 points. On November 7 at 2:30 p.m., Neftochimic will visit Levski (Karlovo). At the same time, Maritsa (Plovdiv) will host Maritsa (Milevo).