Carlos Nasar lifted Bulgaria to third place in the provisional medal standings at the World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China. The Bulgarian weightlifter won his fourth world title in the up to 95-kilogram category, and his performance brought the country three gold medals.

Nasar was dominant in all three disciplines. He won the snatch with 185 kilograms, the clean and jerk with 230 kilograms, and the total with 415 kilograms. All three achievements were recorded as world records. The official results of the International Weightlifting Federation confirm Nasar's first place with a result of 185-230-415.

Even before the competition, the International Weightlifting Federation identified the Bulgarian as the “favorite” in the category.

Nasar's three medals put Bulgaria in third place in the provisional overall medal standings. North Korea leads with 20 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals. Host nation China is in second place with 8 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Colombia, Egypt, the United States, Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Iran follow Bulgaria. In the standings based solely on medals from the total, Bulgaria shares third place with Egypt, with both countries having one world title each. The standings are not final. Competitions in two more men's categories and three women's categories remain until the end of the World Championships. The results in those events could change the distribution of medals among the leading nations.

For now, Bulgaria is relying on one exceptional performance to rank among the three most successful nations in Ningbo. Nasar won everything possible in his category and turned his three attempts at gold into three world records.