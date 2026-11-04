Levski host Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the Europa League

Levski host Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the main phase of the Europa League. The match will be played on 5 November at 19:45 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

The “Blues” are in 17th place ahead of the match with 4 points and a goal difference of 3:3. Jagiellonia are 27th with 3 points and a 4:6 record. A victory would give the Bulgarian side the opportunity to move up the standings and remain in the zone of teams advancing to the knockout stage. The round begins on 4 November with the Rennes–Olympiacos match, scheduled for 17:30.

At 19:45 on 5 November, the matches Milan–Ferencváros, Sparta Prague–Bournemouth, Crystal Palace–Hoffenheim, Lillestrøm–Viktoria Plzeň, NEC Nijmegen–Omonia, Levski–Jagiellonia, Real Sociedad–Lyon and Anderlecht–Salzburg will take place.

At 22:00, AZ Alkmaar–Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen–Marseille, Celtic–Beşiktaş, Hapoel Be’er Sheva–OFI Crete, Celta–Union Saint-Gilloise, Torreense–Ararat-Armenia, Sturm Graz–Celje, Benfica–Lech Poznań and Sunderland–Dinamo Zagreb will kick off.

Benfica are the leaders before the start of the round with 9 points and a goal difference of 10:2. Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Ferencváros and Olympiacos have the same tally.

Immediately behind them are Union Saint-Gilloise, Juventus, Beşiktaş and Sunderland with 7 points. AZ Alkmaar, Omonia and Lyon have 6 points each, while Rennes have 5.

The dividing line between the places guaranteeing direct qualification for the round of 16 and the play-off zone is currently 8th place. Teams from 9th to 24th place will play additional knockout matches, while those from 25th to 36th place will be eliminated from the tournament.