Nedalin Hristov wins silver at the World Armwrestling Championships

Nedalin Hristov won a silver medal in the under-90-kilogram left-arm category at the World Armwrestling Championships in New Delhi, India. The Bulgarian finished second in the competition and brought another medal to the national team.

The 47th World Armwrestling Championships and the 28th World Para-Armwrestling Championships are being held simultaneously in the Indian capital until November 7. Hristov is the latest Bulgarian medalist in the competition, which brings together representatives of the leading schools in the sport. A day earlier, Yordan Tsonev won the world title in the under-110-kilogram left-arm category. Thus, Bulgaria won gold and silver in the men's competition. Tsonev reached first place after a final bout against a representative of Georgia.

Earlier in the week, Petar Krastev became world champion in the competition for people with disabilities. In the junior event, Dimitar Angelov won the title in the under-70-kilogram right-arm category. The World Championships in New Delhi continue until November 7, and the Bulgarian national team has an opportunity to add more medals to its tally. Hristov's success comes after Bulgaria's strong performance at the European Championships in Budapest, where the team won 26 medals.