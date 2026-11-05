Jenson Button Warns Racing Bulls About the Risk of Replacing Liam Lawson with Nikola Tsolov

2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button believes Racing Bulls should carefully consider any potential move to bring Bulgarian talent Nikola Tsolov in place of Liam Lawson.

The New Zealand driver's contract has still not been renewed, while Red Bull is discussing the possibility of giving young Tsolov a chance in Formula 1. The Bulgarian is enjoying a strong Formula 2 season and currently sits second in the standings.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Button commented on the potential switch and expressed doubts about whether the timing was right for such a change. In his view, the team must carefully assess what it would gain and what it would risk by opting for a less experienced driver.

“This is a very difficult decision for the team. They obviously have the young talent Tsolov, who is coming from Formula 2, is second in the championship and has been performing incredibly well. However, he has also shown inconsistency over the years. There have been races in which he has been brilliant, but also others in which things have not worked out,” the former driver said.

Button stressed that Lawson's performances this season deserve attention. According to him, the New Zealander has demonstrated consistency and gives the team the predictability that cannot yet be expected from Tsolov.

“Perhaps the team is excited by the opportunity to bring in another young talent, but in my opinion Liam is doing really well this year. He is very consistent, and with him they know what they are getting. The situation is different with Tsolov. Maybe that is exactly what attracts them. I don't know. But if their main objective at the moment is to score points, I would say Liam is the right choice,” the 2009 world champion added.