Real Sociedad and Lyon draw 1–1 in the Europa League

Real Sociedad and Olympique Lyon drew 1–1 in the fourth round of the Europa League. The match was played at the “Anoeta” Stadium in San Sebastian, but neither team managed to find a way to victory. As a result, the hosts and the French side shared the points after the match.

Real Sociedad entered the match with 4 points from their first three games. The Basque side began their campaign in the tournament with a 2–1 home defeat to Bournemouth, then drew 1–1 with Union Saint-Gilloise and thrashed Lillestrøm 6–0.

Real’s goal came before the 30th minute of the match, when Orri Óskarsson scored following an assist from Ander Barrenetxea. The visitors equalised after 54 minutes of play, when Corentin Tolisso found the net for Olympique Lyon following a superb assist from Tanner Tessmann.

Lyon had 6 points before their trip to Spain. The French club beat Anderlecht 2–1 and Crystal Palace 3–2, but lost 3–0 to Hoffenheim in their previous match in the tournament.

The referee was Anastasios Papapetrou of Greece. Mikel Oyarzabal, Orri Óskarsson and Gonçalo Guedes were in Real Sociedad’s starting line-up, while Corentin Tolisso was Lyon’s captain.

The draw took Real Sociedad’s tally to 5 points, while Lyon moved to 7. The Basque side’s next Europa League match is away to Crystal Palace on 26 November. Lyon will host Lillestrøm in the same round.

The two teams met for the first time since 2013. Before this year’s match, Real Sociedad had recorded two victories over Lyon in the Champions League qualifiers in August 2013.