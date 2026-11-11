Barcelona Target Manchester City Defender as Balde Replacement

Barcelona are already exploring options for signing a new left-back, as a parting of ways with Alejandro Balde could take place as early as the winter transfer window. The Catalans need significant revenue from player sales, and the Spanish defender is not part of manager Hansi Flick’s plans.

According to the Catalan publication “Sport”, one of the club’s transfer targets is Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri. The Algeria international is also not getting enough playing time, which could open the door to his departure from the Etihad.

Aït-Nouri joined the English champions in the summer of 2025. Manchester City paid Wolverhampton £31 million for his services at the time. This season, however, the defender has made just four appearances, none of them in the Premier League.

Barcelona are convinced that the 25-year-old possesses the qualities to fit successfully into Flick’s playing model. The Catalans particularly value his ability to actively contribute to attacking moves – a key requirement for full-backs in the German coach’s system.

However, interest in the Algerian does not come solely from “Camp Nou”. According to reports in the English press, Manchester United are also monitoring the situation surrounding him and could join the race for his signature in January.

Financial terms remain the main obstacle to a potential move for Aït-Nouri to Barcelona. Manchester City would prefer to part ways with the player through a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy, while the Catalans are reluctant to take on significant financial commitments.