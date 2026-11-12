Malo Gusto considering Chelsea exit in January

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto could leave the London club as early as January. According to a report by “BBC”, the 23-year-old Frenchman is unhappy with his reduced playing time and will assess what options are available to him.

Since Xabi Alonso was appointed as Chelsea manager, Gusto’s minutes on the pitch have decreased significantly. Even Reece James’ injury has not helped him regain his starting place. Josh Acheampong is currently being preferred on the right flank.

According to the report, Chelsea were ready to part ways with Gusto for an offer of around €85 million. During previous talks, the footballer had even been willing to move to Manchester City, where he would have reunited with his former manager in London, Enzo Maresca.

Gusto arrived at “Stamford Bridge” in July 2023 and has since made 144 appearances for Chelsea.