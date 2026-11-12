Milan’s young talent dreams of following in Balotelli’s footsteps

20-year-old Alfadjo Cissé has received his first call-up to the Italy senior national team after a strong start to the season. The young footballer, who joined Milan in February but was immediately sent on loan to Catanzaro, has scored eight goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

In an interview ahead of the upcoming matches for the “Azzurri”, Cissé revealed who his football idol is. “Without a doubt, it is Mario Balotelli. He has always been an example to me when it comes to the national team,” said the young striker.

Balotelli has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Italy, while the most memorable moment of his career in the national team shirt remains his famous brace against Germany in the semi-final of Euro 2012.

Now Cissé could make his debut at San Siro against France. “Returning to this stadium with the national team would be even more special. I am very ambitious, and it is a huge honour for me to play for Italy. My first goal is to make my debut, and then I will think about the rest,” he said.

Italy have seven points in Group A1 of the Nations League. A win against France would allow the “Azzurri” to overtake “Les Bleus” and move to the top of the standings, but the result against Belgium could also prove decisive for their qualification for the quarter-finals.