CSKA will attempt to sell James Eto'o during the winter transfer window. The Cameroonian midfielder has lost his place in the squad following the appointment of German coach Markus Gisdol. Under the new manager, Eto'o has started only one match as a starter — against Nessebar in the Bulgarian Cup, in which he was substituted at half-time.

In CSKA's last two matches, against Panathinaikos and Levski, the 25-year-old footballer remained an unused substitute. The change in his status is related to the fact that he does not meet Gisdol's tactical requirements. Eto'o signed a new contract with CSKA at the end of May. His current deal runs until the summer of 2029, leaving the club in a position to seek a transfer fee in the event of a parting of ways.

The Cameroonian arrived at “Army” at the beginning of September 2024 from Botev (Plovdiv). CSKA paid just over €1 million for his rights. The fact that he holds a European passport has been cited as a potential advantage in future negotiations.

CSKA is also looking for a solution for Catalin Itu, who likewise does not feature in Gisdol's plans. The Romanian winger was signed in August from Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) at the insistence of former coach Hristo Yanev.

Since Gisdol's appointment, 27-year-old Itu has made three appearances — against CSKA 1948, Monaco and Nordsjælland. He came on as a substitute in all three matches, playing a total of 62 minutes. The Romanian has not played in the last four matches.