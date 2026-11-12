Zidane confirms: Mbappé to miss match against Italy

Kylian Mbappé will miss France’s away match against Italy in the Nations League. This was confirmed by coach Zinedine Zidane, who explained that the striker is experiencing slight discomfort in the back of his thigh and will not be risked at San Siro.

“He will miss tomorrow’s match, he felt a slight pain and we will not take any risks,” Zidane said. The match in Milan is from the fifth round of the tournament and kicks off at 21:45 Bulgarian time.

France’s captain did not take part in the team’s final training session before the match against Italy. Instead, he underwent treatment, which intensified doubts over his participation in the key match.

Mbappé had already missed previous matches for the national team due to injury, and his return to the squad for this camp was expected to provide an additional option in France’s attack. Zidane, however, said he hoped the striker would be fit for the next match against Turkey on November 15.

France lead the group with 10 points after four matches. Italy have 7 points, while Belgium have 6. A win in Milan would put Zidane’s team in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The coach also commented on the large number of absent players. “I choose the players, and sometimes things happen that we cannot control. The period in November, with league and Champions League matches, has to be accepted. It is unfortunate, and it is horrible for the coach, but we have no choice,” Zidane said.

Due to Mbappé’s absence, Senny Mayulu has been called up to the squad. Zidane said of him: “I like everything about him, I like his technique and what he brings.”

Reports of tension between Mbappé and the new coach have also emerged around the French camp. They were linked to the decision to use Mbappé on the left wing, while the central attacking position was entrusted to Ousmane Dembélé. Zidane, however, pointed to the physical issue as the reason for the captain’s absence against Italy.

Sources: actualno.com, afp.com