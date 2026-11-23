Ludogorets host Dunav in the final match of the 15th round of the First League. The match at “Huvepharma Arena” in Razgrad kicks off at 18:00, with the hosts seeking a must-win victory after drawing 2:2 with CSKA 1948 before the international break.

The Razgrad side enter the match with 30 points and two games in hand over CSKA. In the match against CSKA 1948, Ludogorets salvaged a point with a late goal from Ivaylo Chochev. Another setback would complicate their pursuit of the leaders, while a victory would allow the team to reduce the gap.

Dunav already put up a fight against Ludogorets in the first meeting between the two teams this season, but lost 0:2 in Ruse. Since Georgi Chilikov’s return at the helm, the Ruse side have improved their performances. In six matches across all competitions, the team have suffered just one defeat – a 0:1 loss to Levski, with a late goal from Mustapha Sangare.

Dunav remain close to the bottom of the standings and are three points clear of last place. Therefore, the trip to Razgrad represents an opportunity for the Ruse side to pick up points against one of the championship favourites.

“I have told the players that we have nothing to lose. There is nothing to worry about,” Georgi Chilikov said.

The coach expects a serious test and pointed out that Dunav will have to be well organised in defence, as he logically expects Ludogorets to have more possession. Defender Jose Cabarcas, who had been recovering from an injury, is now training fully. Winger Charles Appiah is also expected to be included in the squad. However, Denisлав Minchev and Bilal El Bakkali Salah will remain unavailable until the end of the year.

After hosting Dunav, Ludogorets will travel to face Botev Vratsa on 28 November. On 3 December, the Razgrad side are also due to play their postponed match against Levski.